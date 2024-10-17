Advertisement
Kerry man nominated for IFA's Paddy Fitzgerald awards

Oct 17, 2024 10:40 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man nominated for IFA's Paddy Fitzgerald awards
This year's nominees for the IFA's Paddy Fitzgerald Awards have been announced.

John Stack from Kerry is amongst those nominated.

Each of the nine IFA County Executives in Munster put forward a nominee for the Awards night, which will take place on Sunday, the 27th of October in Adare.

Simon Coveney will be the guest speaker on the evening.

IFA Munster Regional chair Conor O’Leary said the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards represent the spirit of volunteerism & the exemplary dedication of people in striving to improve their communities.

