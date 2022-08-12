Kerry man arrested on foot of six arrest warrants and charged with deception totalling hundreds of thousands of euro

A Kerry man has been arrested on foot of six arrest warrants and appeared in court charged with deception, including false instrument, totalling hundreds of thousands of euro.

41-year-old David McMahon, was arrested yesterday afternoon at Dublin Airport.

He appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

Advertisement

David McMahon, who’ll now reside in Ballyvelly, Tralee, was arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of six arrests warrants.

He was charged with six counts of deception and false instrument in Tralee before 4 o’clock, this morning; Mr McMahon made no reply when charged.

Some of charges relate to dishonestly inducing bank managers to lodge money into Premier Irish Golf Tours LTD’s account.

Advertisement

Mr McMahon’s solicitor Padraig O’Connell made an application for bail which was granted with a number of conditions, including he must sign on between 9am and 9pm at Tralee Garda Station every day and must maintain a curfew between 11pm to 6am.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell also made an application for medical treatment to be assigned to Mr McMahon stating he was vulnerable and fragile; this application was granted.

David McMahon is due to appear before the court again on Monday (August 15th).