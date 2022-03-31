Kerry man admits to buying children for sexual gratification

A former Kerry badminton champion who has admitted buying children from women, including their mothers, for his “sexual gratification” has been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

35-year old Timmy Duggan, of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, who is a well-known badminton player in the Kingdom, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges before Tralee Circuit Court sitting in Limerick.

Mr Duggan admitted paying women he’d met online to obtaining children for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Some of the women included the children’s mothers.

None of the women can be named, in order to protect the identities of the children.

All of the child victims, as well as their siblings, have been taken into the care of the State.

Mr Duggan admitted nine charges including, inducing a child to touch him in a sexual way, engage in sexual activity with a woman while in the presence of the woman’s child for his own sexual gratification, sexual assault of a child, and using technology with others for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation.

Mr Duggan and a number of other women are awaiting sentence in two other unrelated cases of a similar nature.