Kerry LEO now accepting bookings for 'Start Your Own Business' courses

Jan 6, 2025 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Local Enterprise Office is now accepting bookings for their 'Start Your Own Business' courses.

The courses are intended to offer guidance and support for business start-ups, including skill development, knowledge acquisition, and confidence building for self-employment.

They will be delivered in person and online, and are heavily subsidised at €50 per course.

Places are limited.

WEB: For more information go to: https://mailchi.mp/leo/customs-export-import-procedures-tralee-may-5382572?e=3325b8c938

