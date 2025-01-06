Kerry LEO now accepting bookings for 'Start Your Own Business' courses

Kerry Local Enterprise Office is now accepting bookings for their 'Start Your Own Business' courses.

The courses are intended to offer guidance and support for business start-ups, including skill development, knowledge acquisition, and confidence building for self-employment.

They will be delivered in person and online, and are heavily subsidised at €50 per course.

Places are limited.

WEB: For more information go to: https://mailchi.mp/leo/customs-export-import-procedures-tralee-may-5382572?e=3325b8c938