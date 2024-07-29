Advertisement
Kerry LEAs recorded highest crude death rates nationally in two disease categories

Jul 29, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrynews
Kerry LEAs recorded highest crude death rates nationally in two disease categories
Two Local Electoral Areas in Kerry recorded the highest crude death rates nationally in two disease categories in 2021.

That’s according to figure released by the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows that the Castleisland LEA has the highest crude death rate nationally of diseases of the circulatory system at 368.0 per 100,000 population.

These include causes of death which relate to ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular diseases, hypertensive diseases along with other circulatory system diseases.

Meanwhile, the Kenmare LEA recorded among the highest death rates nationally in relation to diseases of the nervous system and sense organs.

These include deaths due to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, along with other deaths relating to nervous system and sensory organs.

A death rate of 110.3 per 100,000 population was recorded in the area in 2021.

