Kerry LEA has highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country

A Kerry local electoral area has the highest COVID-19 incidence rate in the country, while two more rank in the top ten.

All six local electoral areas in Kerry have COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average.

That’s according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which calculated the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

From May 9th to 23rd, there were 361 PCR-confirmed COVID cases recorded in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 178.7 per 100,000 population.

Corca Dhubhine, Tralee and Listowel are among the ten highest LEA incidence rates in the country.

The LEA with the highest incidence rate is Corca Dhuibne with a rate of 345.5 after 49 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there.

Tralee LEA has an incidence rate of 308.7 and 102 PCR-confirmed cases, ranking sixth while Listowel LEA's incidence rate stands at 282.5 per 100,000 population after 81 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there, and ranks at number eight.

Castleisland LEA is also above the national incidence rate; it recorded 45 PCR-confirmed cases with an incidence rate of 262.5

Kenmare stands at 259.4 per 100,000 population after 65 PCR-confirmed cases while Killarney has an incidence rate of 256.7 with 76 PCR-confirmed cases over the two week period.