Kerry Law Society expresses opposition to possible delay of voting on new Courthouse location

The Kerry Law Society is expressing opposition to the possibility of a delay in voting on the new Courthouse location.

Elected members are due to vote on the construction of a new courthouse on a portion of the Island of Geese site in Tralee at the next full meeting of Kerry County Council in September.

Canice Walsh is a solicitor and a member of the Kerry Law Society sub-committee.

Advertisement

He says the subcommittee has written to each councillor on Kerry County Council seeking their support for the sale of the section of the Island of Geese site.

Mr Walsh says postponing the vote will set back the delivery of the courts complex that Kerry desperately deserves.

In a letter to the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Canice Walsh stressed the importance of providing a new courthouse in Tralee.

Advertisement

He says that the Courts Service has outlined plans to provide a fully accessible court building.

The proposed development would comprise 4 courtrooms, consultation rooms, custody facilities, public waiting areas and facilities for juries and vulnerable witnesses, according to the Tralee solicitor.

Mr Walsh says the Courts Service looked at a number of possible alternative locations and advised her that none are as suitable as the section of the site at the Island of Geese.

Advertisement

He says should the site be sold, Tralee will be one of the sites to be developed by the Courts Service when the next round of funding for such a development is announced.

He says while she acknowledges the site was donated to the people of Tralee, she believes a civic town centre Court facility would benefit the people of Tralee and Kerry for generations to come.

The letter states that Kerry people are entitled to trials in Kerry before Kerry jurors and are entitled to be granted divorces in Kerry courts.

Advertisement

There has been suggestions in the past that the sorting area at Edward Street Post Office could be used to build at the back of the existing courthouse to improve the facility.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, An Post said there are no plans to move from the Edward Street premises.