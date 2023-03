Kerry is the wettest county in Ireland.

The Kingdom has had 404-millimetres of rain so far this year.

Neighbouring Cork, is the next wettest with almost 308 millimetres, followed by Mayo which had just over 297 millimetres of rain so far in 2023.

Researchers at Cork-based O'Flynn Medical, analysed Climate Data from Met Eireann for the start of the year, which found Carlow and Dublin had the least amount of rain.