Kerry International Film Festival launch 2024 festival programme

The Kerry International Film Festival has officially launched it's 2024 festival programme.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the festival returns to Killarney from October 17th to the 20th with a programme of features, documentaries, shorts films and events.

Meanwhile, the festival will host the Irish premiere of the award-winning short film “Where the Old Man Lives”, which explores the harsh reality of rural isolation.

Advertisement

Inspired by true events, the film (written and produced by Maglite Films in Galway) explores themes of rural isolation, resilience, and the profound impact of losing one’s sense of security.

The festival’s opening film screening is Ciaran Cassidy’s Housewife of the Year and will be preceded by the premiere of Dónal Dineen’s Dance to Remember.

The opening night will kick off with a presentation of its annual Maureen O’Hara Award.

Advertisement

Established in 2008, the award celebrates women who have excelled in film, TV, and media.

They have announced producer Rebecca O’Flanagan as the 2024 recipient.

There will also be a presentation of Cillian Murphy's upcoming film Small Things Like These, which will be followed by a Q+A with 2023 Maureen O’Hara recipient Eileen Walsh, who is also in the film.

Advertisement

Irish feature film highlights include Blurred Lines, directed by Mark Agar and written and starring Kerry native Siobhán Aislinn.

They will also showcase The Line directed by Danny McCafferty.

Irish documentaries to be shown include Susan Thomson’s The Swimming Diaries and Conor Walsh: Selected Piano Works directed by Keith Walsh.

Advertisement

Attendees are also invited to look to the past with the IFI Local Films for Local People - Kerry Kaleidoscope - which is the Irish Film Institute’s travelling programme.

Throughout the weekend, nearly 200 Irish and international shorts will be screened totalling 25 short film programmes.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit kerryfilmfestival.com.