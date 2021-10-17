Advertisement
Kerry International Film Festival announces winners

Oct 17, 2021 21:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry International Film Festival announces winners
The Kerry International Film Festival has announced its winners for this year.

The festival took place over the weekend, and was a blended version which included online and physical events.

Screenings of films took place in Cinema Killarney, while the Randles Hotel Killarney hosted the opening night and Siamsa Tíre hosted the closing screening FOSCADH (Shelter).

The awards ceremony took place yesterday afternoon in JM Reidy’s.

FULL LIST OF KIFF 2021 AWARD WINNERS

BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT - Habit
Director, Kevin W. Koehler
Producer Jeff Kopchia, Matt Dooley, Nathan Scherrer, Jonathan Craven, Ben Piety, Kim Koehler

BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT - Debutante
Director & Producer Kamila Dydyna

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - Best Foot Forward
Director, Seán Hart
Producer, Bill McHugh and Seán Hart

BEST STUDENT SHORT supported by SCREEN IRELAND - Another Day in 98
Director, Timotej Baca
Producer, Jan Jakub Osiński & Ashling Sugrue

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - The Passion
Director, Mia Mullarkey
Producer, Roisin Geraghty
Composer Anna Mullarkey

BEST OF KERRY - Harvest
Director, Tristan Heanue
Producer, Ronan Cassidy

BEST ANIMATION - Nightlink
Director, Aidan O'Sullivan
Producer, Greg Connolly

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE - Who We Love
Director, Graham Cantwell
Producer, Edwina Forkin, Graham Cantwell & Alan Fitzpatrick

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - Only I Can Hear
Director, Itaru Matsui
Producer, Mayu Hirano, Kengo Toyoda, Paul Cadieu & Nancy Guerin

SCREENWRITING AWARD - BEST SCRIPT -- Sam Killian for SO LONG, DOG.
Special mention for former KIFF Script winner Cathriona Slammon for STORK.

TRUA AWARD - Producer Zlata Filipovic

TAKING FLIGHT AWARD - Introducing our new Rising Talent category, the TAKING FLIGHT AWARD proudly supported by Kerry Airport - Writer/Director Katie McNeice

MAUREEN O’ HARA AWARD – Kathleen Kennedy

