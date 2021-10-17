Kerry International Film Festival announces winners

The Kerry International Film Festival has announced its winners for this year.

The festival took place over the weekend, and was a blended version which included online and physical events.

Screenings of films took place in Cinema Killarney, while the Randles Hotel Killarney hosted the opening night and Siamsa Tíre hosted the closing screening FOSCADH (Shelter).

The awards ceremony took place yesterday afternoon in JM Reidy’s.

FULL LIST OF KIFF 2021 AWARD WINNERS

BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT - Habit

Director, Kevin W. Koehler

Producer Jeff Kopchia, Matt Dooley, Nathan Scherrer, Jonathan Craven, Ben Piety, Kim Koehler

BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT - Debutante

Director & Producer Kamila Dydyna

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - Best Foot Forward

Director, Seán Hart

Producer, Bill McHugh and Seán Hart

BEST STUDENT SHORT supported by SCREEN IRELAND - Another Day in 98

Director, Timotej Baca

Producer, Jan Jakub Osiński & Ashling Sugrue

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - The Passion

Director, Mia Mullarkey

Producer, Roisin Geraghty

Composer Anna Mullarkey

BEST OF KERRY - Harvest

Director, Tristan Heanue

Producer, Ronan Cassidy

BEST ANIMATION - Nightlink

Director, Aidan O'Sullivan

Producer, Greg Connolly

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE - Who We Love

Director, Graham Cantwell

Producer, Edwina Forkin, Graham Cantwell & Alan Fitzpatrick

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - Only I Can Hear

Director, Itaru Matsui

Producer, Mayu Hirano, Kengo Toyoda, Paul Cadieu & Nancy Guerin

SCREENWRITING AWARD - BEST SCRIPT -- Sam Killian for SO LONG, DOG.

Special mention for former KIFF Script winner Cathriona Slammon for STORK.

TRUA AWARD - Producer Zlata Filipovic

TAKING FLIGHT AWARD - Introducing our new Rising Talent category, the TAKING FLIGHT AWARD proudly supported by Kerry Airport - Writer/Director Katie McNeice

MAUREEN O’ HARA AWARD – Kathleen Kennedy