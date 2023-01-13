Advertisement
Kerry humanitarian worker to find out today if case against him in Greece will proceed

Jan 13, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry humanitarian worker to find out today if case against him in Greece will proceed
A Kerry humanitarian worker on trial in Greece will today find out if the case against him will proceed.

Sean Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos who were charged in 2018 with a range of offences, including spying and illegal access to state communications.

He stood trial in Lesbos on Tuesday morning for the misdemeanour charges which he faces, while a separate investigation into his felony charges may take up to 15 years to be brought to trial in Greece.

Mr Binder is back before the courts this morning, and will hear whether his trial will go ahead.

The judge could decide to drop the misdemeanour charges.

