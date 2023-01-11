Kerry humanitarian worker on trial in Greece hopeful case may run beyond statute of limitations

A Kerryman on trial in Greece says he hopes his case will be adjourned on Friday, as the prosecution may then run out of time to convict him.

Sean Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos who were charged in 2018 with a range of offences, including spying and illegal access to state communications.

He stood trial in Lesbos on Tuesday morning for the misdemeanour charges which he faces, while a separate investigation into his felony charges may take up to 15 years to be brought to trial in Greece.

Mr Binder says the prosecution has continuously made procedural flaws, and hopes that the judge adjourns the case when it resumes on Friday for the prosecution to get its act together.

Having been first arrested five years ago, he says if the case is adjourned past February, the statute of limitations will have elapsed and time will be up for the prosecution.

Sean Binder says he’s thankful for the support he’s received at home and abroad, and acknowledges he is luckier than some who have been in his situation without any support.

He says the drawn-out process has had an effect on him and his prospects in life.