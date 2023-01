All misdemeanour charges have been annulled against 24 humanitarian workers, including one Kerry man, in Lesbos in Greece.

However, more serious felony charges will still have to be faced.

Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, is among those facing charges, after being arrested in 2018 in Lesbos, while helping migrants who had travelled across the Mediterranean.

He says he has mixed feelings about today's development: