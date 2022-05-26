Kerry HR expert warns hospitality industry at breaking point

A leading Kerry HR expert says staff shortages in hospitality businesses are beginning to take their toll.

Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy, which is based out of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, says bars, restaurants, cafes, B&Bs and hotels may have to shut their doors or cut opening hours this summer, as they can’t find staff.

He says it’s particularly bad at the moment, as many student workers aren’t available due to exams, and believes this shows how dependent the industry has become on students.

Mr McCarthy says hospitality lost some very valuable people because of closures during Covid.

He believes an influx of non-EEA nationals was needed to save this summer’s season, but due to very little change to the work permit system, hospitality businesses haven’t been able to recruit in time.

Members of the Licensed Vintners Association told an Oireachtas Committee yesterday that nine out of 10 publicans have staffing issues.

These have resulted in pubs having to cut opening hours and shut some days due to staff shortages.