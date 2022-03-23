Kerry households urged to fill in census form in Irish

Ireland’s oldest Irish language organisation is appealing to Kerry people to fill out the census form in Irish.

Conradh na Gaeilge says it’s important that anyone who feels confident enough to fill in an Irish language version of the form should do so.

The census is due to be held on Saturday, April 3rd.

General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, says it’s vital that Irish versions are utilised to encourage the government to continue to provide services in both English and Irish.

He also says a high standard of Irish is not required.

Julian De Spáinn explains how you can avail of the Irish language version.