Advertisement
News

Kerry households urged to fill in census form in Irish

Mar 23, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry households urged to fill in census form in Irish Kerry households urged to fill in census form in Irish
Pictured at the launch of the Census 2022 recruitment campaign for 5,100 enumerators are: Susan Butterly and Sandra Markey.
Share this article

Ireland’s oldest Irish language organisation is appealing to Kerry people to fill out the census form in Irish.

Conradh na Gaeilge says it’s important that anyone who feels confident enough to fill in an Irish language version of the form should do so.

The census is due to be held on Saturday, April 3rd.

Advertisement

General Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, says it’s vital that Irish versions are utilised to encourage the government to continue to provide services in both English and Irish.

He also says a high standard of Irish is not required.

Julian De Spáinn explains how you can avail of the Irish language version.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus