Kerry house prices up 15% in the last year

Mar 28, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry house prices up 15% in the last year
House prices in Kerry have increased by 15% in the space of a year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report for the first three months of the year.

The average price of a house in Kerry is now €240,000, which is 70% above its lowest point after the financial crash in the last decade.

House prices in Kerry during the first quarter of this year increased by 3.5% since the fourth quarter of last year.

A one-bed apartment in Kerry now costs €89,000, which is up 7.5% from the same period last year.

Two-bed terraced house prices in the county have risen by over 14% in the space of 12 months, now sitting at €112,000.

According to the Daft.ie report, there was an 18% increase in the price of three-bed semi-detached houses in Kerry, which is now €159,000.

The average four-bed bungalow in Kerry now costs €288,000, up 5.5% in a year, while a five-bed detached will cost €309,000, which is up over 7% in the last 12 months.

The number of transactions involving new homes in Kerry during the first quarter of 2022 was 51, down by over 7%.

