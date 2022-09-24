Kerry hoteliers concerned over skyrocketing costs following IHF survey

Hoteliers in Kerry and across the country says government supports in next week’s budget are critical to provide avenues of survival for tourism businesses.

It follows the recent Irish Hotels Federation survey - which showed the scale of energy price facing hoteliers.

Hoteliers are reporting increases of over 400% in electricity charges, and over 300% in gas charges since 2019.

One hotelier in Kerry has reported how their energy bill rose from €121,000 euro to €375,000 a year, as of this morning.

Chairperson of the IHF Kerry, Bernadette Randles says members are very concerned by the skyrocketing costs

The IHF says financial support for businesses through continuity grants are needed.

Bernadette Randles outlines what measures IHF members hope to see , to mitigate the impact of the energy price increases.