Advertisement
News

Kerry hotelier seeking to recruit up to 60 staff

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hotelier seeking to recruit up to 60 staff Kerry hotelier seeking to recruit up to 60 staff
Share this article

A Kerry hotelier is seeking to recruit up to 60 staff.

John Brennan, owner of the Park Hotel, the Lansdowne Arms and Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare, says staff shortages aren't just limited to the hospitality sector.

He says the pandemic has reset how people want to work and the conditions they will put up with; he also feels the anyone with a mindset of exploiting staff within the sector is gone.

Advertisement

The hotelier is holding a recruitment day on Friday next (February 18th) in the Lansdowne Arms.

John Brennan says the focus of the sector now has to be on career development.

He says the hospitality sector needs to become more flexible to adapt to the needs of workers, including facilitating part-time work:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus