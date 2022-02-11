Kerry hotelier seeking to recruit up to 60 staff

A Kerry hotelier is seeking to recruit up to 60 staff.

John Brennan, owner of the Park Hotel, the Lansdowne Arms and Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare, says staff shortages aren't just limited to the hospitality sector.

He says the pandemic has reset how people want to work and the conditions they will put up with; he also feels the anyone with a mindset of exploiting staff within the sector is gone.

The hotelier is holding a recruitment day on Friday next (February 18th) in the Lansdowne Arms.

John Brennan says the focus of the sector now has to be on career development.

He says the hospitality sector needs to become more flexible to adapt to the needs of workers, including facilitating part-time work: