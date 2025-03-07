Kerry hauliers say the government ignored their suggestions to reduce transport emissions.

President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association, Ger Hyland, says the government has not acted on any of the five key ideas they presented in 2021.

The association believes these ideas would have significantly reduced emissions from the Irish transport industry.

The Irish Road Hauliers Association is asking for incentives to remove older HGVs from the roads, supports to use hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), and eco-driving training for all drivers.

They also suggest raising the weight limit for 5-axle trucks from 40 tonnes, to allow agricultural and milk lorries, common in counties like Kerry, make fewer trips, cutting down on fuel use and CO₂ emissions.

Ger Hyland says installing express HGV lanes at tolls would also be an environmentally friendly measure: