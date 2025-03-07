Advertisement
News

Kerry hauliers say government ignored their suggestions to reduce emissions

Mar 7, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hauliers say government ignored their suggestions to reduce emissions
Share this article

Kerry hauliers say the government ignored their suggestions to reduce transport emissions.

President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association, Ger Hyland, says the government has not acted on any of the five key ideas they presented in 2021.

The association believes these ideas would have significantly reduced emissions from the Irish transport industry.

Advertisement

The Irish Road Hauliers Association is asking for incentives to remove older HGVs from the roads, supports to use hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), and eco-driving training for all drivers.

They also suggest raising the weight limit for 5-axle trucks from 40 tonnes, to allow agricultural and milk lorries, common in counties like Kerry, make fewer trips, cutting down on fuel use and CO₂ emissions.

Ger Hyland says installing express HGV lanes at tolls would also be an environmentally friendly measure:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Worries temporary primary care clinic in Killarney could have far-reaching consequences
Advertisement
Range of measures unveiled to improve traffic in Killarney this summer
Tralee Parkrun dedicated to woman who died following collision
Advertisement

Recommended

Fresh doubt over participation of Irish boxers at 2028 Olympics
Worries temporary primary care clinic in Killarney could have far-reaching consequences
Mawdsley pulls out of individual heat at European Indoors; Lavin qualifies for final
Microsoft signs corporate purchase agreement for North Kerry windfarm
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus