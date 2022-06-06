Kerry has third highest number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in schools

Kerry has the third highest number of Ukrainian children enrolled in schools.

The Department of Education says that up to June 3rd, 6,797 refugees from Ukraine were enrolled in schools across the country.

Over two thirds of those children are attending primary schools, with the remaining 2 thousand studying at secondary level.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in schools at 1,192, followed by Cork with 676.

618 Ukrainian children are registered in schools in Kerry, 443 in primary and 175 in secondary.

Enrolments by county as of 3 June

County Primary Post-primary

Carlow 50 26

Cavan 112 53

Clare 348 166

Cork 454 222

Donegal 229 85

Dublin 819 373

Galway 295 108

Kerry 443 175

Kildare 90 34

Kilkenny 68 46

Laois 78 37

Leitrim 117 30

Limerick 165 72

Longford 29 12

Louth 144 93

Mayo 174 59

Meath 178 31

Monaghan 14 7

Offaly 42 15

Roscommon 92 11

Sligo 49 38

Tipperary 83 38

Waterford 156 76

Westmeath 76 32

Wexford 285 100

Wicklow 176 92

Total 4,766 2,031