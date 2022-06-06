Kerry has third highest number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in schools

Kerry has the third highest number of Ukrainian children enrolled in schools.
The Department of Education says that up to June 3rd, 6,797 refugees from Ukraine were enrolled in schools across the country.
Over two thirds of those children are attending primary schools, with the remaining 2 thousand studying at secondary level.
Dublin is the county with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in schools at 1,192, followed by Cork with 676.
618 Ukrainian children are registered in schools in Kerry, 443 in primary and 175 in secondary.
Enrolments by county as of 3 June
County Primary Post-primary
Carlow 50 26
Cavan 112 53
Clare 348 166
Cork 454 222
Donegal 229 85
Dublin 819 373
Galway 295 108
Kerry 443 175
Kildare 90 34
Kilkenny 68 46
Laois 78 37
Leitrim 117 30
Limerick 165 72
Longford 29 12
Louth 144 93
Mayo 174 59
Meath 178 31
Monaghan 14 7
Offaly 42 15
Roscommon 92 11
Sligo 49 38
Tipperary 83 38
Waterford 156 76
Westmeath 76 32
Wexford 285 100
Wicklow 176 92
Total 4,766 2,031