Kerry has the third-highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre data, there were 1,494 confirmed cases in the county over the past 14 days. This gives an incidence rate of 1,010, the third highest nationally after Waterford and Carlow.

The moving average number of cases in Kerry stands at 107 per day. As of last evening, there were 14 patients with COVID in University Hospital Kerry.