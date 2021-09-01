Kerry has lowest COVID vaccination uptake in Munster

Kerry has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Munster.

This is according to national data released to the Irish Independent.

Up to August 22nd, 91.4% of people in Kerry aged over 18 had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That's the lowest uptake rate in Munster; Waterford has the highest uptake in the country at 98.5%.

The national uptake rate is 91.8%. Kerry's fourteen-day incidence rate from August 16th to 29th is 605.3 per 100,000 population; the seventh highest in the country.

During that time period, 894 cases were recorded in Kerry.