Kerry has lowest COVID-19 incidence rate in Munster

Kerry has the lowest COVID-19 incidence rate in Munster.

According to information released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 1,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county over the past two weeks, giving an incidence rate of 1,046 per 100,000 population. Only Leitrim, Sligo and Offaly have lower incidence rates nationally.

A month ago, Kerry had the third-highest rate in the country. Over the past seven days, there were 694 cases reported in the county, giving a daily average of just under 100.