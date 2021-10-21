Kerry has highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally

Kerry has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally.

The county's positivity rate stands at 19%; nationally the positivity rate at community testing sites is 11.8%.

That's up from 6.8% five weeks ago.

Advertisement

The figures were revealed by HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O'Beirne at a HSE briefing this afternoon.

When the community testing and acute hospital testing, which includes a lot of asymptomatic testing, are combined, the overall positivity rate nationally stands at 9.6%.

Niamh O'Beirne says Kerry's rate is much higher:

Advertisement