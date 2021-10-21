Advertisement
News

Kerry has highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally

Oct 21, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally Kerry has highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally
Share this article

Kerry has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 nationally.

The county's positivity rate stands at 19%; nationally the positivity rate at community testing sites is 11.8%.

That's up from 6.8% five weeks ago.

Advertisement

The figures were revealed by HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O'Beirne at a HSE briefing this afternoon.

When the community testing and acute hospital testing, which includes a lot of asymptomatic testing, are combined, the overall positivity rate nationally stands at 9.6%.

Niamh O'Beirne says Kerry's rate is much higher:

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus