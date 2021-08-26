Advertisement
Kerry has among lowest national commercial vacancy rate

Aug 26, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has among the lowest commercial vacancy rates in the country.

This is according to the Geo Directory Commercial Vacancy Report, which provides an analysis of commercial building stock across Ireland.

There are over 211,000 commercial properties nationwide, with a vacancy rate of 13.6%.

Kerry’s vacancy rate of 11%, which is the lowest in Munster and the third-lowest nationwide, has stayed relatively stable in the past year.

Of the three largest county towns analysed, Tralee had the highest commercial vacancy rate at over 16%.

In Listowel, almost one-third of commercial buildings are used for retail and wholesale purposes.

Kerry had the highest concentration of accommodation and food establishments, with one in every four being used for these industries.

 

 

