Kerry hair stylist says stigma is preventing people taking on the career

A Kerry hair stylist says a stigma around the profession is preventing people taking on the career.

Hair stylist Emma Quirke, owner of Emma Quirke Hair in Tralee, says they aren't currently seeing a huge interest in it as a profession.

She says hairdressing provides so many opportunities, including working on sets of TV shows and movies all over the world.

The Tralee-based hair stylist will soon be recruiting for hairdressing apprenticeships.

Emma Quirke says she'd love to see more people interested in taking up the career: