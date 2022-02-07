Advertisement
Kerry hair stylist says stigma is preventing people taking on the career

Feb 7, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry hair stylist says a stigma around the profession is preventing people taking on the career.

Hair stylist Emma Quirke, owner of Emma Quirke Hair in Tralee, says they aren't currently seeing a huge interest in it as a profession.

She says hairdressing provides so many opportunities, including working on sets of TV shows and movies all over the world.

The Tralee-based hair stylist will soon be recruiting for hairdressing apprenticeships.

Emma Quirke says she'd love to see more people interested in taking up the career:

