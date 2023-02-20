Kerry group urges Government to implement National Traveller Mental Health Strategy

A group representing Travellers in Kerry is calling on the Government to implement the National Traveller Mental Health Strategy.

The Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project has made the call in the wake of findings published by members of the National Suicide Research Foundation.

It found that members of the Traveller community over the age of 50 have the highest risk of presenting with self-harm in emergency departments.

Advertisement

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00127-023-02439-7

Brigid Quilligan is project manager with the Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project.

She says while the mental health crisis among Travellers has been well established, she says this study reveals the extent of the problem among older members of the community.

Advertisement

If you’re affected by any of these issues, you may contact the Samaritans any time at 116 123.

Brigid Quilligan says immediate action is needed to address the Traveller mental health crisis.

Advertisement

Further resources/ information:

https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/samaritans-ireland/

Advertisement

https://kerrytravellersproject.wordpress.com/

https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-41074583.html