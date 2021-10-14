Advertisement
Kerry Group to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030

Oct 14, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030
Kerry Group has increased its target to reduce emissions.

The global food, taste and nutrition business, which is headquartered in Tralee, yesterday announced an updated strategy aiming to cut direct and indirect emissions by 55% by 2030.

Previously, that target was 33%.

It is aiming to grow the earnings before deductions (EBITDA) margin target by over 18% by 2026.

The company will also invest €120 million in improving manufacturing and supply chains in the next two years.

 

