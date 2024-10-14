The Maharees Conservation Association has been awarded €10,000 after winning a national award.

The group won the top prize in the heritage category at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The association was established in 2016 to protect and preserve the coastline through community-led climate adaptation.

They work to safeguard the sand dune system and to preserve the community and heritage of the area.

The area is globally recognised for its sand dunes, which have unfortunately been impacted by the powerful Atlantic swells and strong winter winds.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards aims highlight the work impacting communities all over Ireland.