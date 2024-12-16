Kerry Group milk price for November up 1c/l

Kerry Group has risen the price it will pay farmers for milk supplied in November by one cent per litre (c/l).

The price announced is 49.5 c/l of milk supplied, provided it reached the 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat standard.

This price increase for Kerry supplies is up from 48.5 c/l last month, and 39.5 c/l in January, the lowest price in 2024.

Based on the average milk solids supplied to Kerry in November, the milk price inclusive of bonuses is 64.73 c/l.

All of these figures are inclusive of VAT.