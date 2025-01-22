Kerry Group invests further €1 million into Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans

Kerry Group has announced a further €1 million investment to expand the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans.

Kerry GAA opened its elite training hub in December 2022.

The funding will be used for the second phase of works to transform the facility into a world-class sporting campus.

This investment brings Kerry Group’s total contribution to the facility to €2 million.

The phase two facilities will include two new sand-based floodlit pitches; one astro-turf pitch, a high-tech team analysis room; and a sports rehabilitation department with wet areas, plunge pools, rehab machines, and an isometric assessment suite.

It will also house a high-performance gym; a players’ lounge and kitchen; and a community walking track for locals and visitors.

Catherine Keogh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Kerry Group, said “At Kerry, we're dedicated to making a difference, whether through our sponsorship of Kerry GAA or our innovative work with customers to create healthier, tastier, and more sustainable products for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

“Our partnership with the GAA dates back to 1987, initially supporting coaching initiatives and juvenile team development. As title sponsor of all Kerry intercounty teams since 1991, we're proud to be investing in the future of Gaelic games in Co. Kerry.

“This investment in the Centre of Excellence is a testament to our commitment to the local community. By nurturing developing talent, we're confident that it will sow the seeds of success for generations to come.”

While, the chairperson of Kerry GAA County Board, Patrick O’Sullivan, said: “Kerry County Board GAA warmly welcomes this generous investment in the Centre of Excellence by our longstanding sponsor, Kerry Group. This marks the second €1 million contribution from Kerry Group, matching their initial investment in 2013 for Phase 1.

“Kerry Group's sponsorship is unparalleled in GAA history, but their support extends far beyond the financial. They are true partners, deeply invested in what we do and in the wellbeing of everyone involved in Kerry GAA. We extend our deepest gratitude to Kerry Group, particularly Chairperson Tom Moran, CEO Edmond Scanlon, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Catherine Keogh, for this tremendous gesture.”

“Our Centre of Excellence has become a vital hub for everything positive and progressive in Kerry GAA. It embodies our commitment to providing top-tier facilities, coaching, and player development within a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment. The GAA is integral to Kerry's community, and we are immensely proud of our teams, clubs, and players. This investment will allow us to better support everyone as they pursue their sporting dreams. Ciarraí Abú!”