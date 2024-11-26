Advertisement
Kerry GAA teams cost over 1.6 million euro

Nov 26, 2024 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Kerry GAA teams cost over 1.6 million euro
Sign outside Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence. Currans, Co.Kerry.
Kerry GAA team costs for this year were over 1.6 million euro.

The figure has been revealed in treasurer Paudie Healy's report ahead of county convention.

Diarmuid Kearney has the details

