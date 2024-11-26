Kerry GAA teams cost over 1.6 million euro

Kerry GAA team costs for this year were over 1.6 million euro.
The figure has been revealed in treasurer Paudie Healy's report ahead of county convention.
Diarmuid Kearney has the details
