Kerry Group is holding an emergency general meeting later today to approve the proposed sale of its subsidiary Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-Op.

The EGM will take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee at two o'clock this afternoon (Thursday, 19th December 2024).

It follows Kerry Co-op's EGM on Monday, which saw 82.4% of shareholders back the €500 million deal.

If Kerry Group's shareholders today approve the initial sale of 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-op, the first stage of the transaction should be finished by the end of January 2025.