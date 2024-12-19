Advertisement
Kerry Group hold EGM on proposed sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-Op

Dec 19, 2024 08:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group is holding an emergency general meeting later today to approve the proposed sale of its subsidiary Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-Op.

The EGM will take place at the Rose Hotel in Tralee at two o'clock this afternoon (Thursday, 19th December 2024).

It follows Kerry Co-op's EGM on Monday, which saw 82.4% of shareholders back the €500 million deal.

If Kerry Group's shareholders today approve the initial sale of 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-op, the first stage of the transaction should be finished by the end of January 2025.

