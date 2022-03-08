Kerry Group called on to suspend its operations in Russia

Kerry Group is being called on to suspend all its operations in Russia.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley made the call, saying it was due to the barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

He acknowledged that Kerry, which has a plant in Russia, has obligations to their shareholders, but says they also have a moral obligation to Ukrainians who are suffering at the hands of the Putin regime.

Cllr Cathal Foley says many international companies have already signified their intentions to leave Russia, adding Kerry Group should be no different.

Radio Kerry has contacted Kerry for comment.