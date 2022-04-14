Advertisement
News

Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op reach agreement on milk prices

Apr 14, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op reach agreement on milk prices Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op reach agreement on milk prices
Share this article

Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op have reached an agreement on how much milk suppliers should be paid.

The agri-food multinational and the co-op, which represents 12 per cent of the company’s shareholders, have issued a joint statement on the matter.

Kerry Group will pay 85 cent per litre to its suppliers on all qualifying 2021 milk volumes.

Advertisement

The company says this is in satisfaction of its contractual commitment to pay the leading milk price on a like-for-like basis.

Kerry Group says it’ll also pay 85 cent per litre on all 2021 forward price scheme volumes.

It says it’s doing this in recognition of the challenging inflationary conditions at farm level.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus