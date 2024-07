The Green Party has selected a candidate to run in Kerry at the next general election.

Members of the Kerry branch chose Cleo Murphy to represent the party in the Kerry constituency at the next Dáil election.

Ms Murphy from Kenmare was a candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in June's county council elections.

She also ran for the party in the last general election in 2020 when she received 5.3% of first preferences.