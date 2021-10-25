Kerry Green Party spokesperson says Killarney wildfire must be turning point

A Kerry Green Party spokesperson says the wildfire in Killarney National Park earlier this year needs to be a turning point.

Last April’s blaze destroyed half of the land in the park, and was deemed the worst in almost 40 years.

It was revealed in August the Department of Agriculture was freezing Basic Payment Scheme entitlements to several farmers whose lands were impacted by the wildfire.

Uncontrolled gorse fires are an annual occurrence, damaging forestry, habitats, and species.

Green Party spokesperson for Killarney, Diarmaid Griffin says they must be stopped, and finding the cause and punishing those burning outside the season needs to be prioritised.