Kerry Green Party representative welcomes proposed use of CCTV for convicting illegal dumpers

Apr 5, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Green Party representative has welcomed the news that Kerry County Council will soon be given powers to use CCTV and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and littering.
While there are many litter blackspots in the county, the council’s ability to use footage to identify and target offenders has been restricted due to data protection regulations.
Legislation proposed to allow CCTV to be used once again by local authorities to catch illegal dumpers, will be enacted by government before the summer as part of a forthcoming bill.
Anluan Dunne from Tralee hopes the new powers will reduce the amount of fly-tipping around the county.

