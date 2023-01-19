Kerry GRA representative says assaults on Gardaí should carry mandatory sentencing

Assaults on officers, pay and work conditions and online abuse are the main reasons people aren't seeking to join the gardaí.

That’s according to Eddie Walsh, Kerry representative for the Garda Representative Association.

Garda Walsh rejected comments from Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, that the required fitness levels were a deterrent to candidates.

He said it’s essential that fitness standards of Gardaí is maintained.

Garda Walsh has reiterated calls for mandatory sentencing, where a Garda is assaulted in the line of duty