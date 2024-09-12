Kerry GRA rep says training allowance increase is not enough to attract more Garda recruits

A Kerry GRA representative says a rise in the garda training allowance is not enough to attract more recruits to the force.

Eddie Walsh, of the Garda Representative Association, was reacting to the Justice Minister announcing the increase in a bid to boost recruitment numbers.

From October 1st, the rate trainee Gardaí receive will rise from 305 euro a week to 354 euro.

Advertisement

Mr Walsh says while the increase is welcome, it’s not enough to address Garda recruitment and retention issues.

He believes a number of factors - including salaries and pensions - will also have to be addressed to attract new recruits.