Kerry government TD asks for state apology for those affected by South Kerry CAMHS

Jan 30, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry government TD asks for state apology for those affected by South Kerry CAMHS
A Kerry government TD has asked for a state apology to the children and families affected by South Kerry CAMHS.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin told the Dáil that the review published this week, which found 46 children were 'significantly harmed' after being prescribed inappropriate medication, makes for devastating reading.

Deputy Griffin added he believes the case warrants a full garda investigation, and asked that the children and families affected get the care and support they need.

The Fine Gael TD asked his party leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, to guarantee this never happens again in Kerry or anywhere else.

In response, the Tánaiste said a state apology will be considered, and government will make sure those affected get the supports and services they both should have had in the first place, and need now.

