Kerry golf club named as national finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry golf club named as national finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards
A Kerry golf club has been announced as a national finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The awards honour the work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who’ve had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association is to contest in the Youth category of the awards.

Members formed the 'GameOn Autism Golf Club' programme which encouraged young members with autism to participate in the game, becoming the first inclusive golf programme of its kind in Ireland.

Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final whick is taking place on October 1st.

 

