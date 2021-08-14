Kerry gardaí spend €870 on taxis over three years

Gardaí in Kerry spent over €870 on taxis over the past three years.

The Garda Press Office says, in general, taxi services are sought when using public transport or garda vehicles is not feasible. Following a Freedom of Information Act request, An Garda Siochana released private transport/taxi costs for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Over the past three years, €876 was spent on these services in the Kerry Garda Division, with one invoice accounting for €650 alone.

The Garda Press Office says the hire of taxi services is governed by internal garda finance regulations. It says that, in general, members of An Garda Síochána should utilise garda vehicles or public transport.

However, where for operational reasons this is not feasible, taxi services can be sought.

Details of the taxi providers used by gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division were not released.