Kerry Gardaí seize vehicles and issue court proceedings following roads operation

May 31, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Kerry have seized a number of vehicles and issued court proceedings following an operation earlier this week.

Kerry Gardaí, including the Roads Policing Unit, worked with the Road Safety Authority to conduct road-side spot checks.

Listowel Gardaí seized a crew-cab truck, which they discovered had neither insurance nor a certificate of road worthiness.

After conducting an inspection, Gardaí described the vehicle as "dangerously defective" with the chassis cracked on both sides.

Meanwhile, a Volkswagen Golf was detained when Gardaí discovered road tax hadn't been paid for the vehicle in five years.

Other drivers are also facing prosecution after their vehicles were found to be over weight, carrying unsecured loads or having worn tyres.

