Kerry gardaí recover over twelve hundred euro worth of goods taken in shoplifting spree

Sep 28, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí have recovered over twelve hundred euro worth of goods that were stolen from Tralee businesses during the course of one morning.

Three women were arrested in relation to the major shoplifting spree that occurred yesterday.

Gardaí apprehended the women in their vehicle outside Killarney and they were brought to Tralee Garda Station.

The women, who are understood to be from Cork city, were charged and released on bail.

They are due to appear in court early next month.

Two of the women are in their twenties and one is in her forties.

