Kerry gardaí liaising with Italian authorities following death of motorcyclist in Cahersiveen crash

Gardaí in Kerry are liaising with the Italian authorities following the death of a motorcyclist in Cahersiveen yesterday evening.

The 37-year-old man who died was one of three Italian motorcyclists who were travelling out of Cahersiveen towards Killorglin.

The motorcyclist collided with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are reminding all road users to take care and exercise caution when travelling around the county.

Garda superintendent Flor Murphy says Gardaí are providing support to the victims' family:

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.

The N70 at Strand's End near Cahersiveen has reopened following a technical examination of the scene this morning.