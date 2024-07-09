Kerry GAA referee calls for culture of abuse towards match officials to be addressed

A referee involved with underage games in Kerry has asked if there's a cultural acceptance of match officials being abused.

21-year-old Cillian Hickey from Killarney has been a referee for six years.

He’s a student at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick; and won a Munster GAA bursary award in recognition of his administration and coaching achievements.

Cillian Hickey says he enjoys and intends to continue refereeing, however, believes the levels of abuse which match officials receive needs to be addressed.