Kerry GAA launches High Court challenge against Minister refusal on Fitzgerald Stadium application

Kerry GAA has launched a High Court challenge against the Justice Minister's refusal to include its application for inclusion in the Immigrant Investor Programme.

The scheme, which was scrapped in February last year, allowed people, who weren't citizens of states within the European Economic Area, being allowed to reside here if they invested in certain programmes.

Kerry GAA claims the refusal will result in the potential loss of at least €27million in donations already committed towards the redevelopment of Fitzgearld Stadium in Killarney.

Kerry GAA's judicial review action is one of several similar actions brought by voluntary bodies that are pending before the court.

In its submission Kerry GAA said prior to the scheme being scrapped it had submitted proposals in two parts for administrative purposes - regarding plans to develop a Centre of Excellence and to redevelop Fitzgerald Stadium.

It says it has been working on the overall project since 2022.

In January last, Kerry GAA said the stadium application was refused by the Minister on the grounds that "no valid investor application was submitted" and that application could not be progressed any further.

In its action Kerry GAA says the minister moved the goalposts and seeks various orders, declarations and reliefs including quashing the decision from January 24th last.

On Monday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons, adjourned the application.

The Judge told Kerry GAA's lawyers to provide further documentation in support of the application when the matter returns before the court later this month.