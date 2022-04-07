Advertisement
Kerry fruit and vegetable operator calls for regulator to set fixed prices on produce

Apr 7, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry fruit and vegetable operator is calling for a regulator to be appointed to set fixed prices on the cost of such produce.

Dan Horan of Horan’s Fruit and Veg, who has shops in Kerry and West Limerick, says there’s nothing in place to help Irish growers to become more efficient.

He believes Ireland has the potential to produce the best fruit and vegetables in Europe but there’s no government investment in the sector.

Mr Horan says Irish growers are being underpaid for their produce and the cheap prices in supermarket’s don’t reflect the real value of the food.

He says there’s nobody to control the prices:

Dan Horan says the combination of bad weather in Spain, the cost of gas in The Netherlands and the war in Ukraine has contributed to rising fruit and vegetable costs.

He says the price of tomatoes and lettuce has increased from €8 to €20 a box compared to this time last year.

Mr Horan hopes the shortages will be temporary

