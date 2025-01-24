Advertisement
News

Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding

Jan 24, 2025 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding
Share this article

A Kerry food network is set to receive €40,000 in governmental short supply chain funding.

Bia Dingle, were among the successful applicants announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The Corca Dhuibhne Food Network formed in October 2022 and is a collaborative, food-focused association representing the Dingle Peninsula.

Advertisement

Their proposed project is to establish an all-year-round Bia Dingle Marketplace.

The group also plan to introduce an events programme encouraging producer consumer collaboration with pop up markets, meet and greets and guest speakers.

The aim of the funding is to deliver short supply chains and premium sustainable markets closer to home for Irish producers, reducing the distance from farm to fork.

Advertisement

The forty-thousand-euro funding will be spread out over two years from January 2025 until December 2026.

There were over 90 applicants in total for the call, with 16 announced as successful projects.

The maximum amount of grant aid available under the call is €150,000 per project.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
27,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

People evacuated from two Kerry homes as a result of Storm Éowyn
Over 1,000 customers without power in parts of North Kerry and West Limerick
New Minister for Children, Disability and Equality says change will not be a fast process
159km/h gusts recorded in Kerry overnight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus