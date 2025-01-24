Kerry Food Network to receive €40,000 in funding

A Kerry food network is set to receive €40,000 in governmental short supply chain funding.

Bia Dingle, were among the successful applicants announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The Corca Dhuibhne Food Network formed in October 2022 and is a collaborative, food-focused association representing the Dingle Peninsula.

Their proposed project is to establish an all-year-round Bia Dingle Marketplace.

The group also plan to introduce an events programme encouraging producer consumer collaboration with pop up markets, meet and greets and guest speakers.

The aim of the funding is to deliver short supply chains and premium sustainable markets closer to home for Irish producers, reducing the distance from farm to fork.

The forty-thousand-euro funding will be spread out over two years from January 2025 until December 2026.

There were over 90 applicants in total for the call, with 16 announced as successful projects.

The maximum amount of grant aid available under the call is €150,000 per project.